Tokenbox (TBX) Achieves Market Cap of $129,663.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $129,663.00 and $11,268.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.78 or 0.02931294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00199201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00134364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,529,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.