TokenClub (TCT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, BigONE and Gate.io. TokenClub has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $1.41 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.09 or 0.06006660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035701 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

