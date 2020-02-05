TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI) Shares Down 1.9%

TOM TAILOR Holding AG (ETR:TTI) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.89 ($2.19) and last traded at €1.89 ($2.19), approximately 2,560 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.92 ($2.23).

The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,513.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About TOM TAILOR (ETR:TTI)

TOM TAILOR Holding SE, an integrated fashion and lifesytle company, provides casual wear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily under the TOM TAILOR and BONITA brand names. It operates through three segments: TOM TAILOR Wholesale, TOM TAILOR Retail, and BONITA. The company offers products for target groups primarily up to the age 45, including clothing for men and women, as well as for children and babies.

