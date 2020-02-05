TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 4499707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

