Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of TOPCF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

