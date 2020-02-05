TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.82. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 18,800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VREYF)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

