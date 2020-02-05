Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TXP stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.51.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration will post -0.0202198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,848,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,139,500.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

