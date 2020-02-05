Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,566 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,114% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.