Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pacira Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,022 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,646% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

