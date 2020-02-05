TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.20

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 500726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.86.

TA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -21.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.65.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$593.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -33.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

