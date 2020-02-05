Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given $37.17 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $37.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Transcat by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transcat by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

