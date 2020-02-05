TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG traded down $15.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $626.18. 549,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,698. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $413.18 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $608.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.