TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.80-21.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.175-6.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion.TransDigm Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $19.80-21.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.50.

TDG traded down $11.01 on Tuesday, reaching $641.27. The company had a trading volume of 632,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,347. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $413.18 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $608.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

