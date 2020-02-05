TransferCoin Trading Up 25.5% This Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $113,942.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,253,559 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

