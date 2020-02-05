TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.69. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 15,540 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransGlobe Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.55.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

