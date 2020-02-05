Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Up 6%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.72, 126,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 41,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 91.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $72,000. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

