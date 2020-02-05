Treatt plc (LON:TET) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Treatt plc (LON:TET) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Treatt stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 520 ($6.84). 23,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,972. The stock has a market cap of $312.89 million and a PE ratio of 35.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 383 ($5.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 448.73.

In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £346,450 ($455,735.33). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 11,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.17), for a total transaction of £55,501.46 ($73,009.02). In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,978 shares of company stock valued at $62,772,090.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

