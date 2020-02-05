Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBOX. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 152.17 ($2.00).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON:BBOX remained flat at $GBX 140 ($1.84) during mid-day trading on Monday. 10,135,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.