Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRTN. Compass Point downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 111.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTN opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. Triton International has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

