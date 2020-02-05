TrueFeedBack (TFB) Achieves Market Cap of $535,901.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $535,901.00 and $77,398.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.03047076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00198867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

