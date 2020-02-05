TrueUSD Achieves Market Cap of $138.92 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010374 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, Binance, HBUS and WazirX. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $138.92 million and $1.03 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.20 or 0.03050859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00199128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00130548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 138,864,584 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, WazirX, Kyber Network, Crex24, IDEX, Bittrex, Kuna, HBUS, Bitso, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

