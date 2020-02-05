Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PF)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.19, approximately 21,778 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PF)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. The Company consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling 7.2 million deadweight.

