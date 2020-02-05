TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

TTMI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,596. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

