Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $1.70 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

NASDAQ TUES traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 226,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,369. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.38 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone purchased 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,241.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,549,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.