Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TUFN opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

