TurtleNetwork Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,731.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $607,294.00 and $1,731.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015730 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00123998 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 159.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007048 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

