Twitter’s (TWTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

