U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,323,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,023. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

