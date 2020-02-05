U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

