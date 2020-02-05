Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.0912 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $15,019.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

