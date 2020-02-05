UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($52.91).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.76 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €38.48 ($44.74). 1,533,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Covestro has a 1 year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 1 year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.76 and a 200 day moving average of €42.37.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

