UBS Group Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $117.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $104.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

MMC stock opened at $114.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

