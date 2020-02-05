Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 841.25 ($11.07).

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of UDG stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 780 ($10.26). 459,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 797.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 781.46. Udg Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

