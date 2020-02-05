UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

UFPT traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,770. The stock has a market cap of $346.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

