Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $307.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $285.00.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.52. The stock had a trading volume of 960,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.14 and its 200-day moving average is $267.48.
In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,090,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $137,539,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
