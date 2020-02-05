Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $307.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $285.00.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.52. The stock had a trading volume of 960,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.14 and its 200-day moving average is $267.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,090,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $137,539,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

