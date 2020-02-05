Ultiledger 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.17 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.20 or 0.03050859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00199128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00130548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. Ultiledger's official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex.

