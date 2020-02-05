UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 943 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

EVRG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,135. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

