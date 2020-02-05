UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $68.49. 5,456,439 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

