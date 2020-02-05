UMB Bank N A MO Buys 5,812 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,904. The company has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.