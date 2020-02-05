UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,558,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

