UMB Bank N A MO Grows Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.07% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 913,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,990. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

