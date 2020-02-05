UMB Bank N A MO Has $10.12 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. 11,738,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,816,716. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

