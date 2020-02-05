UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 9,126 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. 27,947,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,212,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

