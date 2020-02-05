UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 9,811 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,483. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.46%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.