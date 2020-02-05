UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,114. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,631 shares of company stock worth $10,296,510. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

