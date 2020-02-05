UMB Bank N A MO Sells 2,406 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.45. 1,388,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,196. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

