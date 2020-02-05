UMB Bank N A MO Sells 27,431 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 90.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,548. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

