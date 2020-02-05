UMB Bank N A MO Sells 5,545 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,152,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.74. 374,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.85 and a 1 year high of $204.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.