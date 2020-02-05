UMB Bank N A MO Sells 877 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 451,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,317. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

