Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities lowered Unifi to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 2,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unifi has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,267,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,269,330.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $633,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 764.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unifi by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

